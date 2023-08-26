The League of Women Voters of Park County is planning two Voter Education Forums for October 4 in Bailey at Platte Canyon Fire Station on Crow Hill at 6:30 p.m., and October 11 in Fairplay at 6:30 p.m. South Park High School auditorium.
The initial impetus is to provide speakers pro and con for state, county and local ballot initiatives, providing a place for citizens to gain clarity about the issues.
With both school districts also electing “School Board/directors,” the League would like to open the forums for introduction of the candidates and provide this venue where the community can have candidates answer questions from the electors.
