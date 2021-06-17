The ever-festive Rhubarb Festival, held annually to benefit the Pine-Elk Creek Improvement Association and the North Fork Fire Department, occurred June 12 at the North Fork Fire Station 2 in Pine Grove.
Last year’s festival was cancelled due to COVID, but a large crowd was in attendance Saturday and organizers were pleased and somewhat surprised by the turnout on the heels of the recent pandemic.
The band Faux Pas laid down popular tunes to the delight of the audience, while visitors mingled and wandered between a wide variety of vendors and various attractions.
Food was prepared by by members of the North Fork Fire Station 2, and spectators lined both sides of County Road 126 to view the sights and sounds of the annual parade. Saturday’s event marked the 33rd running of the event.
Pine-Elk Creek Improvement Association (PECIA), one of the event’s beneficiaries, endeavors to accomplish goals that are not within the capability of individuals alone to improve, maintain and preserve a good quality of life, the natural beauty and rich history of the community, and surrounding areas of lower Elk Creek and Pine Grove, Colo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.