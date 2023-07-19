CORE Electric Cooperative has scheduled a public open house to learn more about a planned power line between Roberts Tunnel and Shawnee. The meeting is scheduled for July 25 from 5-7 p.m. in The Canyon Room at Platte Canyon High School.
CORE Electric Cooperative will be rebuilding existing power lines, replacing some equipment/poles and upgrading the Shawnee substation along U.S. Highway 285.
CORE states, "These changes will improve the reliability of our infrastructure. This effort will also add capacity for future growth in the area and create year-round accessibility for maintenance.
Residents of Shawnee are very concerned about the proposed new high-tension power lines. Brian Heber of Shawnee sent the following email to The Flume:
Hello, neighbors. Please take time to look at this important information below. In order to protect our property values and the personal pleasure that we derive from living in a historically designated village, we need to mount a BIG community presence to prevent CORE from destroying our wonderful valley!
We need to prepare for the July 25th CORE community forum. Here are some points that we may want to consider when presenting our case.
We are a nationally recognized historic district (state and county as well).
- This has been a pristine valley with cultural and historic significance.
- IF these high voltage lines are permitted, this will have significant impact on our enjoyment of our property, diminish our property values and impact our health (there are documented studies that support this that we should find).
- Suggest a line route through the Forest Service lands above Shawnee ("high route") as this would create a much-needed fire break and eliminate the impacts noted above. With property insurers non-renewing homeowners' insurance and pulling out of wildfire prone states, the "high route" can only benefit us.
- The "high route" will also give CORE an opportunity to partner with the communities that they serve and create corporate goodwill by becoming true partners rather than adversaries. After all aren't they a cooperative?
- CORE states on their website: that they are "committed to the mitigation of risk of wildfire ...", message from CORE CEO, "As a cooperative, one of CORE's principles is to be a true partner to the communities that we serve.", "Core is owned by our members and they have a say in how we operate."
I would greatly appreciate your participation and thoughts on other points that we can highlight at the July 25th meeting (5-7 at the Platte Canyon HS). Perhaps we in partnership with the Shawnee Historical Society can quickly coordinate a community meeting to rally the troops.
Gary Goodson added the email to CORE:
Note: To The Power Company,
PLEASE DO NOT destroy the beautiful scenic views and safety of the citizens of Shawnee and Bailey:
The proposed new power line MUST NOT continue east from Roberts Tunnel through Shawnee to Bailey!
The new proposed power line MUST go from the power station at Roberts Tunnel, South east, continuing east along the mid height of the Kenosha Mountains and well SOUTH and well higher in elevation than is Shawnee and Bailey and then coming down well east of Bailey and then up to the east of Crow Hill.
Most Sincerely,
Gary Ray Goodson Sr.
Shawnee, Park County & is Colorado Resident & Published Historian
Roberts Tunnel to Shawnee Power Line Upgrade
Drop by to learn more, ask questions, and speak with the project team about proposed realignment routes.
WhenTuesday, July 255-7 p.m.
WhereCanyon RoomPlatte Canyon High School
Can't make it? A virtual meeting will be available so you can learn more and provide feedback. Join online anytime between July 25 and Aug. 9 at RTSPowerLine.com.As part of this project, contractors for CORE will be conducting data gathering, facility inventorying, utility locating, aerial and property surveys, and an Environmental Assessment that may require access on private property.Questions? Contact (720) 722-2182.
