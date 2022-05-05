The Park County Republican party held its annual Lincoln Day Dinner April 30 at the Jefferson Community Center. The event was sold out, selling 125 tickets.
The Lincoln Day event is celebrated by Republicans, honoring the first elected Republican president, Abraham Lincoln. Typically, these events are both dinners and fundraisers.
The Democratic party has a similar event called the Jefferson-Jackson dinner.
This year’s Lincoln Day Dinner was organized by Deb Elsner, Republican chairwoman.
Traditionally, the food is provided the Park County Sheriff’s Office, and this year kept with that tradition. Sheriff Tom McGraw and his team cooked and served chicken, pork tenderloin and a full array of side dishes and desserts. Barb McGraw cooked the pork tenderloin for two days, and DeAnn Brogan cooked the juicy chicken. The crowd was so pleased with the pork and chicken that leftover meat was auctioned off for very fine prices.
In addition to a silent and live auction, the dinner featured several politicians and representatives of politicians, letting the dinner guests know what their campaign platforms are and why Park County residents should vote for them.
Most of the speakers at the event expressed support for the Constitution, the second amendment, pro-life policies, energy independence, economic policies to defeat rising costs due to inflation and support of law enforcement.
The headliner was Heidi Ganahl, candidate for Governor of Colorado, who let the audience know about her background, priorities and agenda.
Ganahl discussed her concerns about skyrocketing crime, the increasing cost of living in Colorado, education and mental health for children, and regulations that are hurting small businesses.
“Sixty percent of Colorado’s children cannot read or write at their grade level,” Ganahl said. “Our state’s children have the second highest drug addiction rate among all states.”
Ganahl continued.
“We have the sixth highest teen suicide rate in the country and almost double the nation’s average.
“Jared Polis (current governor) is out of touch with the people of Colorado. He is also trying to buy the election, fooling the constituents.
“I support ranchers and under my administration there will be no Meat-Out Day, we love our barbeque.”
“I will work to support small businesses and entrepreneurs and get the boot off the neck of our small businesses.”
“I support tax cuts and have worked through the Job Creators Network to do this.
“I support oil and gas and don’t understand why we are buying gas from Iran, Russia and Venezuela when we have the cleanest energy right here.”
“I support freedom and the constitution.”
More about Ganahl
Ganahl is the founder of Camp Bow Wow, which is the largest pet care franchise in the world. She founded Camp Bow Wow’s sister Charity, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, which has rehomed over 10,000 pups and helped franchisees raise over a million dollars for animal health causes.
Ganahl is active in many additional activities and organizations that support women in leadership, and organizations that support children.
Currently she serves as a Regent for the University of Colorado Board of Regents,
Her husband, Jason Ganahl is barbeque champion. She has four children and two rescue kittens.
Auction
Another highlight of the Lincoln Dinner was the live auction, hosted by former Representative, Jim Wilson and assisted by Park County Fair Royalty, Princess Olivia Zuber and Queen Attendant, Aubreigh Gemmer.
