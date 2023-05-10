The following announcement was released May 5 by the Colorado Department of Transportation regarding a $43 million Bridge Bundle Project in Park County.
Bridge Bundle Project
West - Mountain Region
Project Update - May 5, 2023
U.S. Highway 24 reopens near Antero Junction
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has removed the closure on U.S. Highway 24 between Hartsel and Antero Junction beginning at 5 p.m. on May 7.
The 21-day closure with a detour began April 17 for construction of two bridge structures located on U.S. Highway 24 between Antero Junction and Hartsel. The project team made good progress during the closure to replace these structures. Intermittent lane and shoulder closures will continue to complete structures. Project completion on these two structures is expected in June.
These structurally deficient structures, located on U.S. Highway 24 at Mile Points 227.1 and 229.5, were built in 1937. They are being reconstructed concurrently with single aluminum box culverts (ALBCs), reinforced concrete footings and floor. For the safety of the traveling public these structures require full replacement.
Work continues on Guffey Structure, Colorado Highway 9 at mile 20.1
Motorists will continue to encounter signalized, alternating single-lane traffic. Beginning in mid-May motorists may notice a shift of the single lane to the north. This shift signifies a project milestone and the next phase of work.
Lane closures and other traffic notices are posted weekly to COtrip.org.
Motorists are reminded to drive slowly and obey the posted speed limit.
All construction schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.
Construction is scheduled to start on U.S. Highway 24 bridge structuree at mile 271.7 near Florissant.
Coming soon
In mid-May, CDOT will begin work on two structures located on U.S. Highway 24 between Divide and Florissant. These structures, located at Mile Points 271.7 and 271.9, were built over 80 years ago. The project will rehabilitate the structures with an innovative approach utilizing custom fabricated Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) inserts.
The project will take approximately three months to complete. Travelers should expect shoulder closures and occasional lane closures.
Bridge structure - progress map
U.S. Highway 24 structure near Hartsel at mile 240.668 will be replaced with an aluminum box culvert structure.
Timeline: July for approximately three months.
Impacts:
Signalized, alternating single-lane traffic with on-site shoofly.
Construction on this structure will be longer than originally planned since there will be no closure of U.S. Highway 24, but the on-site shoofly (temporary work-around lanes) will allow the structure to be built at one time, instead of slower phased construction.
Colorado Highway 9 structure north of Fairplay (Alma) at MP 71.5
Will be replaced with an aluminum box culvert structure
Timeline: July for approximately three months
Impacts:
To be determined
About the Project
Colorado is one of the fastest growing states in the country, and with that growth comes strain on aging transportation systems that have significant consequences in the form of growing safety and mobility problems. The purpose of this project is to provide necessary improvements to 17 structures so motorists can be ensured that they are driving on more stable and up to date structures with life spans of 100 years.
Three corridors
impacted
The three rural highway corridors where structures are being replaced include:
Colorado Highway (CO) 9
U.S. Highway 24
U.S. Highway 350
Construction completion of the Bridge Bundle $43 million project is slated for late 2024.
