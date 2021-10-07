Ask anyone what is one of the big issues and concerns in the South Park area and chances are water will be mentioned.
Everyone needs water, but it can be a challenge to obtain, especially in remote areas of the county.
Tom Little, business owner and founder of Little Tribes Odd Jobs saw this need and opened his business to help get water to South Park residents. LTOJ began doing business this past July. In addition to delivering water, Little and his team also do odd jobs.
“I chose to do an odd job business focusing on water delivery, RV pump-outs for black and grey tanks, wood/brush removal, equipment operation and light carpentry,” Little said. “Furthermore, people need water and sewage pump outs due to the county not maintaining the roads properly. Most of my contacts can not get services from anyone else.”
Little listened to the concerns of locals and found out that often service people for odd jobs or water needs were not available or sometimes not reliable.
“Water is incredibly important to our state. In fact, inscribed inside Colorado’s state capitol building, it says: ‘Here is a land where life is written in water.’ — Thomas Hornsby Ferril,” per the website, medium.com.
The South Park area of Colorado has had a long history of water concerns, including sales of land and creation of reservoirs to support growing front range cities.
Painting, deck repair, non-structural wall building, sheet rock, and simple odd job are some of the kinds of service the business provides..
“It’s a family business. Little tribe came from our last name being little and my employees are my family.
More information can be found on Facebook, Little Tribes Odd Jobs page or by calling or texting 303-210-7430.
