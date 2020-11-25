Park County is an attractive place to raise a family. Many young families move to Park County for the small town and rural atmosphere while still being in close proximity to the zoo, museums, recreational centers and all the city has to offer.
Then, for many young families, the tough decisions of how to find child care arises. There are resources to help families in their search for the perfect child care.
Park County has a limited number of licensed child care homes. Availability leads many families to question why they should have their child in a licensed home as opposed to an unlicensed home. A child care license ensures that the provider and all people residing in the provider home have passed background checks for child abuse and neglect as well as arrests.
A child care license requires the provider to complete courses in child development, nutrition, first aid and CPR , and complete ongoing education each year to maintain their license. The child care license limits the number of unrelated children in a home, which maintains a healthy environment.
The child care license also requires a minimum ratio of adults to children. This ratio may vary depending on the age of the children in the home. Each home must be inspected for safety. All child care licensing requirements are written to keep children and adults safe.
Park County has three licensed child care centers that provide services for children ages three to five. All three programs are part of local school districts. Platte Canyon School District has Deer Creek Preschool, which is located on the campus of Deer Creek Elementary. For information on Deer Creek Preschool, call 303-679-7594.
Edith Teeter Preschool is part of Park County School District RE-2 and is located at Edith Teeter Elementary in Fairplay. For information on Edith Teeter Preschool, call 719-836-4416.
Lake George Charter School has a preschool program. For information on Lake George Charter School Preschool, send inquiries to bfaux@lgcso.org. Each of these centers provides a preschool program with varying schedules and offers financial assistance programs.
Child Care Innovations is a child care resource and referral agency located at Red Rocks Community College in Lakewood. This agency keeps an updated list of child care facilities in Park County. The number for Child Care Innovations is 1-877-338-2273.
Families can determine the quality of a licensed home or child care facility in the Colorado Early Childhood systems framework. A family can view a facilities licensing history and search for a facility at Colorado Office of Early Childhood website.
At this site one can also access information about Colorado’s quality program known as Colorado Shines. Colorado Shines is a voluntary program that rates quality of licensed programs.
Every child deserves good, loving, quality care. While child care options in Park County are sparse and the search for a perfect match for your family can be daunting, there is good local childcare available.
