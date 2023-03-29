Beaver Ranch Community Incorporated (BRCI) is planning a new playground at Beaver Ranch, a 450-acre outdoor park located in Conifer. The current playground in the park serves as the only public outdoor playground for children on the U.S. Highway 285 corridor including Conifer, Bailey, Shawnee and Grant. The existing playground does not have shade, is outdated and not ADA-compliant.
Beaver Ranch is located within Jefferson County Open Space (JSOC), which is completing park infrastructure improvements in 2024, including new trailheads, public restrooms and trail improvements.
A new park plan is to remove the existing playground and provide a relocated and enlarged area for the new playground. BRCI is responsible for the new playground equipment purchase, installation and maintenance.
BRCI has analyzed multiple new playground designs and has established a $1,000,000 target for equipment purchase and installation. Funds for the project need to be secured by spring, 2024. No tax increases, fees or new tax dollars will fund the project. BRCI is applying for foundation and government grants and fundraising for the new playground.
There are volunteer positions to help with the fundraising campaign, and donations are accepted. Interested citizens can visit the website at https://www.beaverranch.org.
