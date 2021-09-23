As if the food doesn’t speak for itself and scream, “yummy,” the name of the new food stand in the Town of Fairplay is appropriately called, “Yummies.”
Leslie Sherwood and Michael Paul Davis, co-owners of Yummies, are no strangers to the restaurant business. Both have many years of experience in the food industry and bring their enthusiasm and special homemade recipes to the food stand.
Yummies opened on Aug. 28, had a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening Sept. 18. Proceeds from their grand opening were donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies and The Middle Way organization.
“Business has been going very well so far,” Sherwood, Yummies co-owner said.
Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with future plans to include dinner time hours.
Yummies will also be open all year. They are located in the parking lot of the Even in the End liquor store, 889 Steinfeld Parkway in Fairplay.
Orders are walk-up right now, and future plans include the ability to order online.
Sandwiches have fun names such as The Balboa, The Mabel, The Lucy and The Gods.
“Most of our menu items are named after our dogs,” Sherwood said.
“I have worked in the deli business since the early nineties, and that gives me inspiration,” Michael Paul Davis, co-owner said. “I love what I do and love to put smiles on people’s faces by serving good food.”
One of the most popular menu items so far is “The Greek,” which has beef-lamb meat, homemade tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and feta cheese on a warm pita.
Additional menu items include “The Bass,” which is corned beef and pastrami with homemade sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye.
“The Forest” is a sandwich on challah bread with lots of pork belly, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Yummies also offers several gluten-free and vegan options, such as “The Buttercup” and “The Bella” sandwiches.
“Our meats come from Scanga,” Sherwood said. “Also, we will use yak as we are on our Grand Opening from Pettee Ranch, just down the highway. Our goal is to focus on our community.”
“Absolutely phenomenal food,” Kimber Hrycenko wrote on Facebook. The best place to get food in South Park. Whether you’re vegetarian, gluten free, or have no restrictions, you can find something on this menu that will not disappoint.
The best thing you can do is try it for yourself! You won’t be disappointed. Mike & Leslie are two amazing locals who care about the community and delivering top notch food that keeps you coming back for more!”
More information can be found on Facebook and Google. Search “Yummies.”
