It’s cold and windy. Want to golf? This is now possible in Fairplay, all year round at the Rocky Mountain Cigar Company with their new professional golf simulator.
In addition to indoor golfing, the RMCC also has a large variety of cigars and a lounge where customers can smoke their cigars and talk about their golf swing.
The golf simulator is a brand new Uneekor UED golf simulator, which is paired with the Golf Club 2019 program, with over 100,000 simulated golf courses from around the world.
Courses include executive courses and PGA courses like Pebble Beach, Augusta and Pinehurst.
“For only $23 per hour (with an additional charge of $9 per person[s] within the hour), you can play with as many as four golfers per round (i.e., four players golfing for four hours would come to $92 or $23 per individual),” wrote the RMCC on their Facebook page. “Bring your own clubs for now, club rentals will be available in the future. Schedule your tee time today by calling 218-556-3809.”
“We have had lots of customers, including couples and families, enjoying the golf simulator already,” said Nathan Torres, marketing engineer for RMCC. “We also offer the first introductory hour free for locals.”
In addition to customers golfing and buying cigars, the RMCC’s lounge has been popular, especially with the colder weather.
Christmas Shopping
Although some balk at the idea of Christmas shopping before Thanksgiving, it should be noted that in a pandemic year, special exceptions for early holiday shopping can be made. The RMCC has many gift options available, including cigars from around the world and all the cigar accoutrements for your favorite aficionado.
Stocking stuffers include lighters with three and four burners, torches, whiskey glasses and cutters, cigar boxes complete with selected cigars and name brand items, such as a Gurkha glass.
“Gurkha is a the world’s fourth largest cigar distributor and has a cigar that costs one million dollars,” said Torres.
Even after serious questioning, Torres repeatedly denied that the RMCC was in possession of any cigars valued at one million dollars.
The RMCC does carry many cigars that are within a five-to-fifty dollar budget.
One item that is especially popular is the leather cigar pouch that many gentlemen wear in their suit pocket for a special occasion, such as a wedding.
Cigar brands and varieties available at the RMCC include Al Capone Slims, Kentucky Cheroots, Cohiba, Crazy Alice, Tenth Anniversary Perdomo Reserve, Romeo y Julieta’s, Arturo Fuentes, Macanudo, Hemingway and many more.
If visitors are wanting to soak up cigar culture, advice from 007 Sean Connery is available in a magazine in the lounge and a wealth of knowledge from Marketing Engineer Torres is generously offered.
