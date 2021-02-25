Libraries of our childhood were great places to find and check out books that informed, inspired, and entertained. This is true today, with so many more resources available than ever before. Your free library card provides access to amazing low-cost or no-cost services, materials and programs.
With your library card, you can check out up to 50 items for three weeks at a time. This includes up to 10 DVDs for those cold weather nights when you just need a good movie to watch with hot chocolate and popcorn.
Your library card also gives you free access to 18,094 e-book titles, 5,311 e-audiobook titles, 545 videos and 3,265 e-magazines.
There are free online programs for reading, brain exercises, and foreign language learning for all ages. For adults, each library branch is a virtual Workforce Center; there are over 500 free online courses; and we still have one scholarship available for an adult to earn a high school diploma online from an accredited school district.Last year’s graduate was very proud of her accomplishment.
Need tax forms? Stop in and pick up what you need. Need to make some photocopies? Black and white standard size at 10 cents a page or 25 cents a page for color. Need to send a fax? Our librarians are happy to help you.
Chrome Books are available for both in-library and out-of-library checkout. Our meeting rooms/areas have re-opened for gatherings of 10 or fewer people. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer or gloves, and practicing social distancing.
If you have questions about services or hours of operation at your local branch, please call: Bailey Branch, 303-838-5539; Fairplay Branch, 719-836-4297; Guffey Branch, 719-689-9280; Lake George Branch, 719-748-3812; or visit our website: https://parkcounty.colibraries.org.
