It’s cold in Park County, evidenced by reports that make the national news of record lows at Antero Reservoir and the piles of wood that residents begin to assemble at the end of July each year.
Although beautiful, snow, wind and cold is expensive.
One program, the Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is available to help families, individuals and seniors in the county.
“Last year LEAP received a total of 392 applications from Park County residents, and this year we have received a total of 306 applications from Park County residents,” said John Rosa, marketing and communications specialist for the Colorado Department of Human Services. “Statewide our application base is currently up 10% over last year and Park County is up 8.25% over last year.”
This year, Bailey leads with 122 applicants, while Fairplay and Hartsel have each submitted 43 LEAP applications to date.
LEAP is a federally-funded program that helps people pay for the cost of heating their home.
“Our goal is to help bring warmth, comfort and safety to your home and family by assisting with heating costs,” states the Colorado government energy program website at https://cdhs.colorado.gov/leap. “The LEAP program works to keep our communities warm during the winter (November through April) by providing assistance with heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools.”
“While the program is not intended to pay the entire cost of home heating, we aim to help alleviate some of the burdens that come with Colorado’s colder months,” says the Colorado LEAP website.
Most of the time, the LEAP program pays the energy company directly. In most cases, LEAP payments are made directly to a primary heating fuel vendor.
The program also helps recipients repair or replace a primary heating system if necessary. This may include replacing or repairing a furnace or wood stove.
Temporary or portable heating systems do not qualify for repair or replacement.
“This is a very effective and helpful program to low-income households,” said Rosa. “As winter heating expenses rise, many low income households do not have the financial means to meet those rising expenses and they are forced to choose between paying their higher utility bills or buying groceries and critical medicines needed.”
“No one should be forced to make those types of decisions, and our program is designed to assist with the high winter heating expenses. Our heat help hotline is available 24/7 to respond to callers and respond to inquiries around how and where to apply for our program,” said Rosa.
“This year our minimum payment to eligible households is $250 and our maximum benefit is $1,000, so the benefit can have a major impact on households being able to pay higher heating expenses in the winter months,” said Rosa. “Benefit amounts are determined by including factors such as home energy costs and household income.”
Who is eligible?
To qualify, one must be a U.S. citizen, legal resident or part of a household with a legal resident, and meet the income guidelines.
The Denver Department of Human Services website explains that, in order to qualify for the LEAP program, a household of four can make up to $5,308 per month. A household size of one can make up to $2,619 per month and qualify for the program.
How to apply
Applications are accepted for the LEAP program between November and April each year.
“All Park County applications are processed by Goodwill, the state contractor that administers the program for 50 of the 64 counties,” said Rosa. “Applications are available for pick up and drop off at Park County Social Services. Any applicant can and should call our heat help hotline, 1-866-Heat-Help, 1-866-432-8435, and they can assist anyone with applying for the program and directing them to the point of application.”
