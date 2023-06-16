Bailey Theatre Company (BTC) begins the fourth season in Bailey with two exciting plays and much more happening at the theatre. As in the past several years, both shows will be at Glen Isle Resort in Bailey. This year BTC will be adding more production value to the shows by having actors off-script, having set pieces, costumes and some lighting to make these productions as close to an actual production as we can get in the space that Glen Isle has generously donated to the theatre.
This year we have partnered with Aspen Peak Cellars to have our patrons enjoy a delectable dinner or lunch at the winery before the performance. Aspen Peak will give a free glass of wine with your entrée if you show your theatre tickets. Reservations should be made ahead of time, and you should mention you are going to BTC’s show after your meal.
Since we are moving away from providing food, the Kiva will allow for more people to attend the shows and yet create an intimate space for all.
Tickets have been reduced to $40 for the public and $100 for VIP guests who will be able to meet the actors after the show. All tickets will be available through Eventbrite or at the door. BTC is also partnering with LifeBridge Food Pantry for a “Pay what you can” preview for the first show of the season.
To attend the preview, people will bring non-perishable food items to the show on Friday, July 14. Those food items or any cash that is collected will be donated to LifeBridge to continue their mission of helping anyone who needs help in our community. For more information call Bill at 720-463-1023.
BTC has also unveiled a brand-new logo for 2023, this logo was carefully designed by Carmen LoTurco of Lone Rock Foundation, who recently joined BTC’s board. Other new board members include Mark Linne, Matt Dambrosky and Kim Haller.
The 2023 season will open with “None of the Above” by Jenny Lyn Bader. This will mark the western premiere of the show and BTC’s artistic director Rhianna DeVries was able to meet this accomplished playwright in New York City to get her insight into the play.
The performances will be Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. (preview for the benefit of LifeBridge); Saturday, July 15, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m. All performances will be at the Kiva room at the Glen Isle Resort in Bailey, and tickets will be $40.
“None of the Above” is a snappy comedy that revolves around Jamie, 17, a sophisticated New York City private school student who answers the door one day expecting her drug dealer and instead finds her SAT tutor. Things degenerate from there. First, Jamie tries to get out of being tutored, and then she tries to cut a deal with the tutor, Clark. He does not have much sympathy for her plight. They clash right away and seem to have very different values and priorities. But as the play progresses, Jamie and Clark negotiate an unusual pact. Soon enough, all the snap judgments these two have about each other will get thrown out the window, and they will both be surprised by what they learn.
The second production of the season will be a world premiere by a Chicago playwright, Afram Bill Williams, called “Flying Kites.” The story is based loosely on the playwright’s life.
“Through a series of letters, two young, Black people navigate love, mental health, music and coming of age in the 60’s - all while one of them is incarcerated.”
Afram Bill Williams is an accomplished actor and playwright who has been working with Ina Marlowe on this show for many years to bring it to the stage. BTC is proud to host the world premiere of this poignant play.
The performances will occur Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. (preview for the benefit of LifeBridge); Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept 17, at 2 p.m. All performances will be at the Kiva Room at the Glen Isle Resort in Bailey, and tickets will be $40. Tickets are available through linktree: https://linktree/baileytheatrecompany or by calling Bill at 720-463-1023.
