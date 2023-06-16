Greg Ungar

Greg Ungar as Father Flynn in Bailey Theatre’s 2022 production of “Doubt, A Parable.”  

 (Photo courtesy of Bill Bruner)

Bailey Theatre Company (BTC) begins the fourth season in Bailey with two exciting plays and much more happening at the theatre. As in the past several years, both shows will be at Glen Isle Resort in Bailey. This year BTC will be adding more production value to the shows by having actors off-script, having set pieces, costumes and some lighting to make these productions as close to an actual production as we can get in the space that Glen Isle has generously donated to the theatre.

This year we have partnered with Aspen Peak Cellars to have our patrons enjoy a delectable dinner or lunch at the winery before the performance. Aspen Peak will give a free glass of wine with your entrée if you show your theatre tickets.  Reservations should be made ahead of time, and you should mention you are going to BTC’s show after your meal. 

