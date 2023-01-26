The following information regarding prescribed burningwas released Jan. 18 by the South Park Ranger District. The press release is published below in its entirety.

Fairplay, Colo., Jan. 18, 2023 — As part of the ongoing hazardous fuels reduction project on the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, fire managers on South Park Ranger District are preparing for prescribed burning of slash piles in Park County. If conditions permit, ignition of piles may occur from January 2023 through March 2023.

