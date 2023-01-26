The following information regarding prescribed burningwas released Jan. 18 by the South Park Ranger District. The press release is published below in its entirety.
Fairplay, Colo., Jan. 18, 2023 — As part of the ongoing hazardous fuels reduction project on the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, fire managers on South Park Ranger District are preparing for prescribed burning of slash piles in Park County. If conditions permit, ignition of piles may occur from January 2023 through March 2023.
The 405 acres of the proposed pile burns on the South Park Ranger District are:
– Lake George east piles – north of Highway 24, south and east of Trail Creek Road, adjacent to the Lake George Forest Service Work Center.
– Road 98 piles – about 1/2 mile south of Wagon Tongue Subdivision, and on both sides of County Road 98.
To facilitate burning, each of the selected areas have been prepared in advance to ensure safe fire operations. The piles in these areas consist of small trees as well as treetops and limbs cut and piled during ongoing hazardous fuels reduction projects around recreation areas, reservoirs, and private property. These prescribed burns will help improve forest health as well as reduce the heavy fuel loading that poses a safety threat to firefighters suppressing wildfires and the recreating public in the area.
Ignitions will occur only when weather and fuel conditions meet prescriptive parameters and when smoke impacts can be managed within established requirements. Ignition and burning operations may continue for several days depending on the number of piles being burned. Fire personnel will monitor the burns until the fires are completely out.
Smoke is a natural byproduct of fire, and some amounts are unavoidable. However, fire managers and prescribed fire specialists do attempt to minimize smoke impact to the public during prescribed burning. Once burning begins, expect smoke to be visible from Woodland Park, Divide, Florissant, and Lake George. Smoke may also linger over the burn areas for a few days following initial ignitions. For more information on smoke and health, please visit: www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
Follow @PSICC_NF on Twitter for up-to-date information on this and other topics. Use #LkGeoRX for South Park Ranger District for prescribed fire notifications. For more fire information resources, please visit our website www.fs.usda.gov/detail/psicc/fire/?cid=fseprd667411.
