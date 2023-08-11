Reprinted from Feathers of Sunshine with permission from Nancy Warren. Lenore Warren, a long-time Park County resident, published two books of poetry, many published in past issues of The Flume.
A schedule is a lovely thing
With time allowed for everything.
But, just when it is doing good,
And I am doing what I should,
The baby starts to cry for me
Or Junior falls and bangs his knee.
Then, bandages and rock-a-byes
Bring happy gleams back to their eyes.
When all’s serene again, I find
My schedule has left me behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.