Jessica Bartak, the new CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies, will now oversee the organization in Bailey and Fairplay. Bartak is currently working as the new CEO and her old position of full-time unit director of the Bailey club until a new unit director can be hired. Anyone interested can send resume and cover letter to CEO@bgchr.co. A unit director needs a degree in education/early childhood education/outdoor recreation and two years school with experience or five years of experience.
Bartak moved to Bailey after earning a Master’s Degree in Leadership Education and a Minor in Youth Development and went directly to work for Boys and Girls Club. She interviewed in the early summer of 2018 and moved to Bailey that August. Since living in Bailey, Bartak has become involved in Park County with memberships in the Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce and many community involvement groups.
The Bailey Club will spend the summer at Deer Creek Elementary for ten hours a day with field trips to the Marge E. Hudak Pool and other field trips. The Bailey Club has a staff of 15 with four full-time. The club has 63 slots, which are currently filled for the summer.
The Fairplay Club, which has been in operation since 2005, will average 40 slots a day, all filled for the summer. Fairplay also operates ten hours a day, with six full- time staff.
Bartak explained that averages for Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies have increased over the years. In 2018, the summer average was 36. In 2022, the summer average was 74. The expected average this summer is over 90.
With the move to a four-day academic week for the Platte Canyon School District in the fall, Bartak is applying to increase licensed student slots from 63 to 93. Information will be sent to parents mid-summer for advance sign-up.
Bartak’s overall goals for the club are to build up enrollment and develop engagement with the board of directors and community.
The Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies receives support from the state alliance, which writes grants to the federal level for support. The club pays membership dues to the overall organization, which provides resources and trainings.
“Unlike the metro-Denver club, there is no additional help from the Broncos,” said Bartak.
The club must continue ongoing fundraising to provide services to Park County youth. Anyone can support the Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies with program supplies. Anyone interested in supporting the club monetarily can send a check to PO Box 2167, Fairplay, Colorado 80440.
