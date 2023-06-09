Jessica Bartak

Jessica Bartak is the new CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies. 

 (Photo by Marilyn Sturek/The Flume)

Jessica Bartak, the new CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies, will now oversee the organization in Bailey and Fairplay. Bartak is currently working as the new CEO and her old position of full-time unit director of the Bailey club until a new unit director can be hired.  Anyone interested can send resume and cover letter to CEO@bgchr.co. A unit director needs a degree in education/early childhood education/outdoor recreation and two years school with experience or five years of experience.

Bartak moved to Bailey after earning a Master’s Degree in Leadership Education and a Minor in Youth Development and went directly to work for Boys and Girls Club. She interviewed in the early summer of 2018 and moved to Bailey that August.  Since living in Bailey, Bartak has become involved in Park County with memberships in the Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce and many community involvement groups.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.