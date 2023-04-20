The following update is from the Colorado Department of Transportation:
Bridge Bundle Project
West - Mountain Region
Reminder - April 2023
US Highway 24 closure near Antero Junction for Bridge Construction
The Colorado Department of Transportation in collaboration with prime contractor CapitalTezak Joint Venture will implement a 21-day closure with a detour beginning April 17 for construction of two bridge structures located on US Highway 24 between Antero Junction and Hartsel. If the project were to replace these structures under single lane closures, construction for each structure would take approximately four months. By having a 21-day closure, the construction schedule will be shortened by approximately four months and should be complete in three months.
These structurally deficient structures, located on US 24 at Mile Points 227.1 and 229.5, were built in 1937 and will be reconstructed concurrently. Both structures will be replaced with single aluminum box culverts (ALBCs) with reinforced concrete footings and floor. For the safety of the traveling public these structures require full replacement.
During the extended closure, all traffic will be detoured at the Colorado Highway 9 and US Highway 24 junction west of Hartsel and at the US Highway 24 and US Highway 285 junction also known as Antero Junction. Variable message boards, signs and construction devices will be present alerting motorists of the closure and detour route.
Access to Antero Reservoir remains during the US Highway 24 closure near Antero Junction. Access the reservoir from the CO 9 and US 24 intersection by continuing west on US 24.
Traffic Impacts and Detour Route
Beginning April 17, motorists will encounter a road closure and detour on US Highway 24. The closure will be in place from 8 a.m., Monday, April 17, and run continuously until approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.
Detour: Use CO 9 to US 285.
Motorists can expect to add 25 miles and 30 minutes to travel times with the detour.
US 285 traffic will not be affected by the closure.
Lane closures and other traffic notices are posted weekly to COtrip.org.
Motorists are reminded to drive slowly and obey the posted speed limit.
All construction schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.
About the Project
Colorado is one of the fastest- growing states in the country, and with that growth comes strain on aging transportation systems that have significant consequences in the form of growing safety and mobility problems. The purpose of this project is to provide necessary improvements to 17 structures so motorists can be ensured that they are driving on more stable and up-to-date structures with life spans of 100 years.
Construction completion of the Bridge Bundle $43 million project is slated for late 2024.
Project Webpage: https://codot.gov/projects/region2bridges
Hotline: 800-811-2067
Email: cdotbridgesR2@gmail.com
