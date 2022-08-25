Deer Creek Secure Self Storage, located at 18 Bulldogger Rd. in Bailey, is a state-of-the-art storage facility owned at operated by the Linne’ family, 30-year Bailey residents. Daughter Heather Linne’-Spiedel is the manager. 

Deer Creek Secure Self Storage has 24-hour access with digital surveillance, as well as inside and outside lighting. The facility is fully fenced, with access gained by a code at the gate. Each building also has an access code, and individual units are locked with facility-provided locks.

