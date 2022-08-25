Deer Creek Secure Self Storage, located at 18 Bulldogger Rd. in Bailey, is a state-of-the-art storage facility owned at operated by the Linne’ family, 30-year Bailey residents. Daughter Heather Linne’-Spiedel is the manager.
Deer Creek Secure Self Storage has 24-hour access with digital surveillance, as well as inside and outside lighting. The facility is fully fenced, with access gained by a code at the gate. Each building also has an access code, and individual units are locked with facility-provided locks.
Inside the buildings, renters will find a climate-controlled facility with pest control and fire monitoring. Residential, business and contractor units are accessed by pavement with snowplowing throughout the winter. Units are available in sizes from 12 x 10 up to contractor units that are 12 x 35. If someone is unsure of their needed size, Linne’-Spiedel will help you determine the correct size for your needs.
Residents can use the units short-term to store items and furniture during a move. They can also rent units long-term. The contractor units are large enough to store cars. Owner, Mark Linne’ explained, “I wanted to do something to help the community. People can store those things they don’t really want or need in their homes, but are not ready to let go of yet.”
Linne’ is now expanding to include 40-50 outdoor storage spaces for recreational vehicles (RV’s and campers). There are already 12 people on a wait list for these units.
