Colorado State University (CSU) Extension
Park County, CO - Do you want to learn about what trees and shrubs do well in Park County and how to care for them? Do you know how to manage your landscape to protect your family from wildfire? Colorado State University Extension and the Colorado State Forest Service staff will lead an engaging one-day “Forestry Academy” on Saturday, June 10. Join us from 9:45 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. in the County Building at 856 Castello Ave, Fairplay, CO 80440.
Lunch will be provided, and families are welcome for this FREE event. Choose the sessions that interest you most and learn about growing fruit at higher elevations, common tree pests and more. Please register by June 8 to ensure meals and supplies are available. Registration is simple and can be done at: http://bit.ly/ForestryAcademy.
