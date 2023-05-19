President of the Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce Robb Green began the May meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
May breakfast sponsor was Erin Barrett of Shaklee Products. Barrett explained that Shaklee began by selling vitamins, then went to household cleaners which were the first “green cleaners” and are sustainably sourced. Barrett can be reached at erinLbarrett57@yahoo.com or 720-227-5107.
Platte Canyon Fire Protection District
Jared Black reported that a team from the Wildland Fire Module is currently in North Carolina fighting a fire. Upon their return, the module will begin work on the Defensible Space Mitigation Grant for elderly and low-income households. The grant allows for up to one acre of mitigation, completed after a pre-mitigation inspection is performed. There is also a mitigation crew, hired from outside the department, which has completed mitigation on the Rosalie Road property formerly known as BOERA for the Land and Water Trust.
CPR and First Aid class will be held at the fire department on May 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please call to register.
Guest Speakers
Park County Manager Tom Eisenman gave a presentation on a variety of activities happening in the county.
“I am fortunate to be a part of Park County,” said Eisenman.
With budget season coming, the county is looking at much re-organization and changes in public works. Technology is being designed to be more robust and transparent. Courthouse security is being improved. The public works building located in Burland subdivision in Bailey is being improved with four to six bays. The county is building a “bunkhouse” behind the jail to house deputies while on their shifts away from home.
Commissioner Dick Elsner secured a grant to rehabilitate the bike path between Alma and Fairplay and to connect the path to the Fairplay Riverwalk.
The fairground in Fairplay will have a master plan for improvements completed by graduate students. The Harris Park shooting range is closed. The county is working with the Forest Service to provide a safe space for a new shooting range.
The county did vote to place a bid for the Rosalie Road property owned by Platte Canyon School District RE-1. There will be an executive session at the next Commissioners meeting regarding the process to continue.
Salaries for deputies are being reviewed to make them more competitive while also improving retention in the Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s Department has resurrected the cadet program, which has been successful. In the program, the county pays for a recruit to attend the police academy, and that recruit commits to working in the county for three years. Three deputies have completed the program with seven more in training.
The Public Works Department is also extremely short staffed, with 13 openings. Public Works will be considering a program similar to the cadet program to train workers for the Public Works Department. The Public Works program would help potential staff complete their CDL license among other requirements.
Eisenman concluded, “We need to produce our own workforce.”
Eisenman introduced the Director of Public Works, Mike Smith. Smith moved to Park County after a career with the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
“I encountered road blocks when trying to build a bar,” said Smith. “I ended up with a job.”
In the short time Smith has been on the job, his department has improved timelines for permits to inspections.
The county has previously lived with the idea, “not here, not now, not me,” stated Smith. “We have to manage the population moving to the county and help people already here grow, enjoy their properties and businesses.”
To help manage the growth, Smith is moving the department from an adversarial role to becoming a resource and assistance role. Part of the new resource role is to launch a new system for permits and inspections where a citizen can track the progress online.
Smith’s team is looking into the short-term-rental issue in the county, trying to determine the rentals operating outside of Park County rules. There are currently 860 licensed short-term rentals with another estimated 1,700 unlicensed. The impact to Road and Bridge and Emergency Services is big.
Bailey Days
At the time of the chamber meeting, there were 46 days until Bailey Days. There is still a need for volunteers to work two-hour time slots. The Bailey Days Theme this year is “Timber Tunes,” with an emphasis on music. There will be the stage on Main Street, one in Rustic Square as well as the stage at McGraw Hill Park.
The Sheriff’s Office will assist with pedestrians crossing U.S. Highway 285 at two places along the highway. The construction project for the highway will not be started by Bailey Days, so closures on the road will not impact the event.
