A tragic school shooting at East High School in Denver on March 22 led to Platte Canyon School District RE-1 schools going into shelter-in-place and many residents in Bailey receiving a reverse 911 call to shelter-in-place. The suspect’s cell phone was pinged near Conifer and his red car was spotted heading on U.S. Highway 285 towards Bailey.
The car was located on Park County Road 68, and a body was located close by. Park County Coroner David Kintz confirmed the identification of the deceased as the suspected school shooter, Austin Lyle. Lyle’s next of kin were notified of the positive identification.
