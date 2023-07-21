U.S Representatives Brittany Pettersen (CO-07) and Joe Neguse (CO-02) introduced legislation to study and improve access to mental health care services for America’s farmers and ranchers. This legislation also requires a feasibility study on including six reimbursable therapy sessions by providers who are trained and dedicated to serving the needs of farmers, ranchers, and their family members, through the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) Program – modeled after the Colorado Agricultural Addiction and Mental Health Program (CAAMHP).
Farmers and ranchers face unique challenges across the Rocky Mountain West, as they fight to preserve their livelihoods through wildfires, severe drought, and other extreme weather events. At the same time, many agriculture and rural communities lack reliable access to mental health care and addiction services. CAAMHP is a successful model of Colorado ingenuity – Coloradans coming together to improve the mental health of people new to the field and those with multigenerational farms and ranches.
“Farmers and ranchers are the backbone of America, and we must make sure we are supporting their well-being,” said Neguse. “This bill takes the important first step towards ensuring that these hard-working individuals have access to essential mental health care services.”
“Farmers and ranchers are the backbone of many communities in Colorado and across the country, but some aren’t getting the support they need. These are demanding jobs that are compounded by increasingly severe weather events and persistent drought that jeopardize their businesses and livelihoods,” said Rep. Pettersen. “All of these factors can lead to extreme stress, anxiety, depression, and increased substance use disorders for our farmers and ranchers, especially in rural areas where it can be more difficult to access health care. That’s why I’m joining my Colorado colleague, Representative Neguse, to look into the accessibility of addiction and mental health services for these hardworking Americans.”
“Working in agriculture is a rewarding career, but it also comes with a variety of stressors. Long days, erratic weather, and volatile markets can lead to increased injuries, substance misuse, and poor mental health,” said Chad Franke, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union President. “We are grateful to Congressman Neguse and Congresswoman Pettersen for bringing this important bill forward to complement and inform the work that is being done to break through stigma and connect our agricultural communities to resources and services like our AgWell program that aid in keeping the stewards of our lands healthy and well.”
