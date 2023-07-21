In August, the community of Lake George will be buzzing with activities during Lake George Days. This year, the event takes place Aug. 18 - 20. One of the highlights is always the Spaghetti Dinner and Auction at Lake George Fire Protection District.
The LGFPD is currently seeking items for the online auction that will be live Aug. 7 from 8:00 a.m. to Aug. 21 at 8:00 p.m. They are needing new or gently used items, gift certificates, hunting, fishing and camping gear and opportunities, household items, art, etc. Items can be dropped off at Station 1 at the corner of County Road 90 and Highway 24 during the week or call 719-478-3022 to make arrangements for pick-up.
Proceeds from the dinner and auction will be used to update their outdated water/ice rescue equipment and to purchase a utility terrain vehicle to assist them in backcountry rescues and wildland fires. The goal this year is $40,000.
“In addition to keeping our responders safe, having up-to-date equipment will ensure positive outcomes during critical responses while serving the Lake George community and our neighboring communities as the need arises,” explained Susan Bernstetter, Fire Chief Lake George Fire Protection District.
More information and updates can be found on the website: www.lakegeorgefire.com or on their Facebook page, Lake George Fire Protection District. Updates on the auction and links to the auction when it goes live will be posted. More information on the Spaghetti Dinner will also be provided.
Monetary donations are also needed and appreciated to help offset the cost of the dinner. Cash or checks can be delivered to Station 1 or mailed to Lake George Fire Protection District, PO Box 281, Lake George, CO 80827.
