Gov. Polis signs SB23-285 “Energy & Carbon Management Regulation Colorado”
Bill to Help Colorado Achieve 100% Renewable Energy by 2040
GOLDEN - Today, Gov. Jared Polis signed SB23-285 “Energy & Carbon Management Regulation In Colorado,” sponsored by Sens. Priola & Hansen and Reps. McCormick & Dickson, which renamed the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) to the “Energy & Carbon Management Commission” or “ECMC.” The new name reflects the expanded regulatory authority over deep geothermal and underground natural gas storage. The bill and name change are effective July 1, 2023.
Jeff Robbins, the current COGCC Chair and future ECMC Chair provided these remarks about the bill signing: “Four years ago, Gov. Polis signed SB19-181, and since then, the COGCC has been incredibly busy, from Staff to Stakeholders, working to implement this new protective mission for oil and gas in the state of Colorado.
What resulted from that process, was a realization that COGCC had a bigger opportunity and role to play in working with the state and Governor’s renewable and clean energy goals.
Thank you to the Governor, Sens. Priola & Hansen and Reps. McCormick & Dickson, for your leadership and recognition in the entire Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Staff, as well as Commissioners.
Once again, the COGCC is ready to help Colorado take the next steps in protective regulatory oversight.
About SB23-285
SB23-285 expands COGCC’s regulatory oversight over deep geothermal, underground natural gas storage. Additionally, there is the important step to change the name from the COGCC to the Energy & Carbon Management Commission (ECMC) which:
Signals the ECMC’s expanded role and shows the trust in the entire Commission’s knowledge, experience and expertise in subsurface technologies, as well as with rulemakings and working with our communities;
Demonstrates to the State and beyond, that with Colorado’s extensive universities, national laboratories and natural resources, how the state is leading in delivering clean, emerging energy technologies; and,
Along with SB23-16, the newly named ECMC will also regulate Carbon Capture and Storage.
