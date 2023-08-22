NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse is sending 18 more volunteers over the next two weeks to Colorado Fire Camp in Salida with a grant through the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program. With this group, they have trained 50 volunteers with Wildland Firefighter 2 Certifications.
In October of 2020, Don and Toni Moore of Indian Creek started a grassroots, all volunteer, fire mitigation organization. The idea was to help their neighbors mitigate their property in an effort to protect them in case of a fire. Their efforts soon got the attention of their neighbors, Teller County government officials and CORE, their local electric company.
In May of 2022, the Moores and NoFloCo met with Governor Polis, who endorsed their organization efforts. People joined the efforts and today, NoFloCo boasts 386 volunteer members. In their three years of existence, they have assisted in fire mitigating over 100 properties for residents/owners in Teller and Park Counties. They have mitigated over 140 acres, and have donated approximately 150 cords of firewood.
As part of the Colorado Forest-Ag Management Program, the Moores’ have been fire mitigating their property for 17 years.
“Folks who would visit us knew something was different about our property, but they were unable to put their finger on what,” said Don Moore. “When we point out that all the ladder fuel (dead lower branches on evergreen trees) and forest floor debris had been removed, the questions start. People want to know why we have done it, and how we did it,” he continued.
NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse presented a Fire Mitigation Symposium in Indian Creek Estates in March, at the Aspen Fire Department in May and at the Divide Fire Department in June. They participated at the Teller County Sheriff’s Open House in June and at the Teller County OEM Preparedness Day in July. They also have a Fire Mitigation 101 video on YouTube.
Realizing there was a desire for hands-on learning about fire mitigation to improve and protect private property, Moore put together what is now known as NoFloCo (North Florissant, Colorado) Fire Mitigation Posse.
“Our volunteers learned pretty quickly that it is not complicated, but can be very satisfying and fun,” said Don Moore.
The NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse has been a quick and overwhelming success. Not only has the group gained momentum in their efforts, but CORE Electric Cooperative has been a very positive commercial partner. Gene Sperry, former board member of IREA, reached out to the Moores to learn more about what they were doing. He contacted them again offering a financial contribution as a thank you and inducement to continue the group’s efforts in northern Teller County. CORE Electric Cooperative and Director Mike Sperry continue to be a positive partner and ally to the NoFloCo efforts.
The NoFloCo efforts and projects have also garnered donations to the Florissant Fire Protection District; at the most recent Pancake Breakfast on July 29, 2023, NoFloCo donated approximately $5,600 to the Florissant Fire Protection District as a result of their mitigation efforts.
With years of experience removing standing dead trees, identifying diseased trees, eliminating ladder fuel, and burning slash piles, the Moores have found many labor-saving, forest preserving short cuts.
“Burning in snowy conditions and making hiking trails through the property are a smart way to go,” said Don Moore. “The trails create access for firefighters should a wildfire come through and delineate spots for slash burning. Burning sterilizes the ground under the burn, and nothing will grow in the burned area for a long time. We have learned that burning on a trail preserves the natural beauty of the forest, makes for less work to carry limbs and debris and improves access to all parts of the property. Burning slash after a snow event means the fire will be easy to control,” he explained.
Not only does NoFloCo help protect property, they beautify it, make it more accessible and they do it utilizing the resources and sweat of fellow residents.
“We all currently reside in one of the higher wildfire risk areas within the state of Colorado. Residing in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) requires all of us to therefore take responsibility for eliminating fuels from the forest, improving forest health and taking action to either mitigate or eliminate the devastation of a wildfire,” he said.
The NoFloCo approach is to be proactive and actively participate in preparing for future wildland fires.
“Our state, regional and local government officials have all stated that wildland fire is one of our biggest concerns/risks. The NoFloCo mission is to then take action and actually pick up sticks and remove the fuel. Everyone of us should be doing something every day to reduce the fuel load and harden our structures with the WUI,” he concluded.
To learn more or to join NoFloCo contact Don Moore, runningman2626@yahoo.com; 719-839-0860 and visit the website nofloco.org.
