“I’m impressed,” said the Town of Fairplay Mayor Frank Just with regards to the Fourth of July celebration sponsored by the town of Fairplay held Sunday. “I also want to thank the sponsors and volunteers for making this possible. And, we have a helluva fireworks show for you tonight.”
The events of the day were kicked off by runners who sped through town for the five kilometer Burro Buster Race (humans only race in this one).
Next up was the popular “Strut Your Mutt Contest,” which included prizes for several categories including costumes.Tundra the dog won the biggest dog category and received prizes from business sponsors that included a gift certificate, dog bowl and treats.
Throughout the day, Fairplay visitors were treated to a slew of patriotic decorations and special red, white and blue sales from local businesses and vendors. Several returning food and drink trucks were there, as well as new ones. Choices included barbeque, cheese steak, root beer floats, snow cones and more.
The parade brought cheers from the crowd and several parade participants threw candy to the audience.
“I got a tootsie roll. I found it on the ground,” said Dr. Jason Golec of Southwest Mobile Chiropractic while chewing on his newfound candy. Golec was also offering free water throughout the day.
“We left the good-looking one at home,” said members of the Narrow Gauge Band, when asked about their band promotional flyer which promises great music along with being “pretty darn good-looking.”
Narrow Gauge rocked the street with country and classic rock dance tunes, playing guitar, mandolin, and drums.
A bright display of fireworks was viewed by onlookers from balconies, the top of the beach and several parking lots.
