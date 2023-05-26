The Colorado Department of Transportation will be extremely busy this summer, and a significant portion of that activity will be taking place in right here in Park County.
As has been previously reported in the May 19 edition of The Flume, one of CDOT’s primary objectives in Park County is to execute much needed repairs on aging bridges through the Bridge Bundle Project.
That project is already underway, and an update on that work was recently provided via a press release from CDOT.
The three highway corridors where structures are being replaced include: Colorado Highway (CO) 9, U.S. Highway 24 and U.S. Highway 350
Construction completion of the Bridge Bundle $43 million project is slated for late 2024.
Construction underway on U.S. Highway 24 structures near Florissant
The week of May 22, the Colorado Department of Transportation in collaboration with prime contractor CapitalTezak Joint Venture will begin work on two structures located on U.S. 24 between Divide and Florissant. These structures located at Mile Point 271.7 and 271.9, were built over 80 years ago. The project will rehabilitate the structures with an innovative approach utilizing custom fabricated Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) inserts.
Timeline: mid-May for approximately three months
Impacts: shoulder closures and lane closures with flaggers
Crews will capitalize on another CDOT project closure on U.S. Highway 24.
Work continues on Guffey Structure at Colorado Highway 9
Motorists will continue to encounter signalized, alternating single-lane traffic. The week of May 22 motorists may notice a shift of the single-lane to the north. This shift signifies a project milestone and the next phase of work.
Lane closures and other traffic notices are posted weekly to COtrip.org.
Motorists are reminded to drive slowly and obey the posted speed limit.
All construction schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.
U.S. Highway 24 structure near Hartsel at mile 240.668
Will be replaced with an aluminum box culvert structure
Timeline: July for approximately three months
Construction on this structure will be longer than originally planned since there will be no closure of U.S. Highway 24, but the on-site shoofly (temporary work-around lanes) will allow the structure to be built at one time, instead of slower phased construction.
Colorado Highway 9 structure north of Fairplay (Alma) at MP 71.5
Will be replaced with an aluminum box culvert structure.
Timeline: July for approximately three months
Colorado is one of the fastest growing states in the country, and with that growth comes strain on aging transportation systems that have significant consequences in the form of growing safety and mobility problems. The purpose of this project is to provide necessary improvements to 17 structures so motorists can be ensured that they are driving on more stable and up to date structures with life spans of 100 years.
More information can be obtained and readers can communicate with CDOT regarding these projects in the following ways:
