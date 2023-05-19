Following the April school board of directors elections, the board elects officers during the May meeting. There are only two board officers; Chris Peterson was elected president and Ashley Stone was elected secretary.

This year’s election was for the odd-numbered seats one, three and five. Next year’s election, in the even numbered year, will be for seats two and four.

