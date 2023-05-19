Following the April school board of directors elections, the board elects officers during the May meeting. There are only two board officers; Chris Peterson was elected president and Ashley Stone was elected secretary.
This year’s election was for the odd-numbered seats one, three and five. Next year’s election, in the even numbered year, will be for seats two and four.
“With the end of school rapidly approaching there is a lot going on at the school,” said principal/administrator Jacob Sampson.
The recent Earth Fest celebrating Earth Day went well with soil, fencing and cinder block being donated. Two raised beds were built. The students picked up two full bags of trash from around town, and Shawna Crocker of CEFF (the Colorado Environmental Film Festival) presented several environmental films made by kids.
“Crocker enjoyed interacting with the students,” said Sampson.
May 11 was the Pie Palooza.
May 18 from 9 – 11 a.m. will be the graduating eighth grade presentations. The graduation celebration will be June 1 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., which will be a community potluck.
June 2 will be the appreciation celebration for the staff, volunteers and school supporters at the Wild Spirit Mountain Lodge, by invitation only.
May 31 will be an all-school academic-based field trip to the Big Bear Ranch.
“The middle school students recently did two community service projects, one at the Night Hawk Ranch and the other at the Mondarosa Ranch, where they helped clean up and mucked out stalls to get them ready for the season,” said Sampson. Sampson would like to see one work project per month in the future to help the students develop a work ethic.
It was mentioned that the local group Coloradans for a Brighter Future was planning on a Guffey-area roadside trash pick-up in September. This event is usually tied in with the school, library, fire department and the local community.
Sampson reported that there may be six new students next year.
Grade 3 – 5 grade teacher Lynda MacDonald said, “One family found the school online through the school’s website and were planning on enrolling their two children.”
“The administrator monitoring reports are especially interesting,” said Peterson. “This month’s report speaks directly to the community,” said Amy Owen.
The board recessed at 5:56 for an executive session, where no votes can be taken, to go over the school calendar and the administrator contract for 2023 – 2024.
Board members present were Owen, Dean Wilson, Lawrence Epps, Peterson and meeting chair Stone. Everyone is welcome to attend the school board meetings, which are held the second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. There is no meeting in July.
