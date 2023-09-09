This is the time of the year when students return to school to face new challenges and changes. The students at Lake George Charter School are no different, except they are finding their school evolving and no longer just preschool to eighth grade; students are now able to continue all the way through high school.
The expansion project is continuing, but to meet the needs of the students now, two modular buildings are being erected and are scheduled to open Oct. 1. These modular buildings have the capability of four classrooms each, to accommodate the 54 students enrolled in middle and high school grades.
Excitement is in the air as the school prepares to meet the additional challenges and workload. With the resignation of the school administrator toward the end of last year’s school session and the addition of the high school, it was felt there was a need to have two administrators, one for the elementary and one for the middle and high school, yet to be able to work as a team.
Two women have been selected as interim administrators to begin the year. Vickie Cooper will be the administrator for the middle and high school, and Samantha Bissue will direct the elementary school. Both are melding into their respective positions with enthusiasm for the variety of programs the school is able to offer to the students.
Civil Air Patrol, Chess Club, Disc Golf and Soccer, besides quality academics, are some of the opportunities available. Currently students who want to participate in sports can do so in cooperation with the Woodland Park Schools and will still get credit at LGCS. They are hoping in the future to be able to have their own sports teams.
Middle school and high school students are being afforded a wonderful learning opportunity with the Cripple Creek school to attend a Mental Health Summit in Cripple Creek, Sept. 14. Transportation is being provided by Cripple Creek schools and the Summit organization.
It appears the student body and their families are also excited to meet the new year, as the school had 90 percent participation at the school’s Open House, August 17.
Cooper has been spending time going over finances, etc., and Bissue has been spending a lot of time doing classroom walk-throughs and meeting and greeting parents and students.
“I am spending my days trying to be visible and approachable,” said Bissue. “I’m making a real effort to learn everyone’s name,” she added.
Both women echoed the difficulties in attracting teachers and other staff to a rural school. “We are doing okay, but it is even harder now since most who were looking for positions, more than likely have gotten on somewhere else by now,” said Cooper. They still need the following: fifth grade teacher, secondary teachers (ELA), and a special education teacher. More information can be found on their website, https://www.lakegeorgecharterschool.com/.
As stated on their website, “LGCS may be rural, but we bring learning to life and the world into our classrooms.”
