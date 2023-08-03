CORE Electric Cooperative, formerly known as IREA, held an open house in the Platte Canyon High School Canyon Room from 5-7 p.m. on July 25. The purpose of the open house was to discuss the power line upgrade from Roberts Tunnel to Shawnee.
CORE, the largest electrical distribution cooperative in Colorado, serves Park County’s electrical needs.
The Shawnee project plans to rebuild eight and a half miles of transmission line between Roberts Tunnel and the Shawnee substation. The new lines will increase voltage for increased capacity. The project will replace aging equipment and poles as needed, with some power lines “in select locations” being rerouted. The Shawnee substation will also be upgraded.
CORE lists the benefits of the project as increased reliability, enabling economic growth with added capacity, and improved accessibility for year-round maintenance.
In the pictures presented by CORE, the new power lines will be high transmission lines, the type that now cross South Park.
The Canyon Room was packed with concerned citizens. Residents are concerned with the power lines coming down the valley, losing their view and raising safety concerns.
The project has actually been in the works for some time now. Existing conditions research was conducted in 2021. Initial routing and siting alignment was completed in 2022. Final routing and siting alignment are being completed in 2023. Preliminary engineering, permitting and land acquisition will be done 2023-2026, with construction beginning in 2026-2027.
One of the many CORE representatives present for the open house, Brooks Kaufman, indicated that the final route of the transmission lines is not yet set.There were several alternatives presented, with all routes still closely following U.S. Highway 285.
When asked why the lines could not be buried, Brooks replied, “That would cost $15 million a mile, and we can’t put that type of a cost back on our customers.”
Residents at the open house were given the opportunity to fill out question and comment cards.
For those unable to attend the open house, the information can be reviewed at rtspowerline.com. Questions and comments can be left online.
