Matt Dambrosky, President of the Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce, and John Osborne, President of the Conifer Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed everyone to their Summer Fest Mixer at Moore Lumber and Hardware in Pine on July 15. Participating chamber members were treated to food and drinks at Moore Lumber’s new Grill and Stihl showroom next to the main store.
Dambrosky explained the purpose of the Chamber is to promote businesses from Kenosha Pass to the stoplight in Pine. However, by working with the Conifer Area Chamber of Commerce, their networking is expanded into the Conifer area.
To promote networking, joint mixers are held every month for members of the two Chamber of Commerce groups. The mixers are hosted at different locations and provide networking opportunities, food, drinks and prizes. The mixers also provide businesses the opportunity to showcase their products and services.
The new Grill and Stihl building was open for chamber members. Terry Walters, store manager of Moore Lumber and Hardware in Pine, announced a new Ace Hardware opening soon in the King Soopers shopping center in Bergen Park.
Currently, there are almost 130 business members in the Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce.
“We are encouraging home-based businesses to be members,” explained Dambrosky. “We are neighbors helping neighbors.”
The Platte Canyon Chamber supports community groups such as The Boys and Girls Clubs of the High Rockies, Mountain Peace Shelter and Mt. Evans Hospice. The High Noon Auction at Bailey Day raised close to $4000 for Fire Adapted Bailey.
The Platte Canyon Chamber lobbies with Colorado Department Of Transportation and works with the Park County Commissioners to support Platte Canyon Businesses.
The Platte Canyon Chamber is hosting 80421 Day to be held Aug. 4, 2021 or 8-04-21 to support businesses in the 80421 zip code area. The proceeds will support projects that include Beautify Bailey, a river walk trail, enclosed dumpsters in downtown Bailey and improved parking in downtown Bailey.
New members are encouraged to join the Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce for just a $100 membership fee for the year. Interested business owners can visit the Chamber’s Facebook page or attend meetings at the Fire Station on top of Crow Hill on the second Tuesday of the month.
Regular meetings start at 7 a.m. with networking and breakfast until 7:30 a.m. Meetings featuring community announcements and a guest speaker typically last until 8:30 or 9 a.m.
