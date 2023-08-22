Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce President, Robb Green welcomed members back after a July break. Green began the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
New chamber board members are Kim Nicolson and Jenny Craig. The board will have an extended meeting in September to bring the chamber internet infrastructure up to date. The chamber would like to find a website person who would be willing to volunteer their services. There will be an October mixer. The GRACIE Award will be presented at an awards dinner on Nov. 10.
Breakfast Sponsor
The breakfast sponsor for August was Stephanie Johnson from Edward Jones. She gave a short presentation on Colorado Secure Savings Programs which is now required for businesses with five or more employees.
Round Up for Hunger
Kim Shiffen, owner of The Chill Squirrel, gave a presentation on the successful fundraiser for LifeBridge Food Pantry. Shiffen explained that food prices are increasing as benefits for low-income families are going down, creating a 30% increase in usage of LifeBridge Food Pantry.
In response, the chamber sponsored Round Up for Hunger at local businesses. Customers at local businesses could round up their purchase cost or add to donation boxes, with all proceeds going to LifeBridge; a total of $1,470 was raised.
Director of LifeBridge John Obrecht thanked Shiffen, the chamber and all the businesses who participated to help the community.
Bailey Days
Bailey Days 2023 was successful, although very exhausting for the volunteers. Clean-up was completed by 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Chamber members were asked later what they would change for next year.
James Craig will lead Bailey Days 2024 with a Bailey Days planning committee.
Commissioner Update
Park County Commissioner Dick Elsner gave an update on county issues. Elsner first explained that although property tax appraisals increased, Tabor limits how much money the county actually receives. Some services may still have to be cut.
Road and Bridge continues to experience staffing issues.
The short-term rental tax may be back on the ballot in Nov. This ballot initiative would provide 30% of funds raised from this tax to be allotted to the Sheriff’s Department, 30% to Road and Bridge, 30% to Emergency Services Council for fire and ambulance and 10% to Tourism.
There continue to be landfill issues even though the landfill is closed. The county estimates a cost of $6 million to correct these issues that may impact groundwater.
Elsner has been appointed to the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Board.
There is a proposal in the state legislature to take state Tabor refunds and put that money towards education.
There are people collecting signatures to limit increases in property tax revenues to 3%. Elsner reports that this would severely impact services.
The county will have upcoming discussions to continue the work identifying and protecting county ponds that are essential for firefighting.
Right-of-way mitigation with Road and Bridge has not happened due to the staffing issues experienced by that department.
“Even when money is available for project funding, finding qualified contractors is difficult,” said Elsner.
The county mill levy is set to drop.
There will be a push for a Health Services District next year. Planning will begin in September with a push to educate the public about the need for health services.
Platte Canyon School District
Superintendent Mike Schmidt gave an overview on issues in PCSD, reminding members that the school district is dependent on property taxes.
The district has moved to a four-day academic week. The district is working with Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies for elementary plans on Fridays, while plans are more set at FMS. .
There have been candidates for all open positions.
The school district property on Rosalie Road has been sold.
The board will most likely try to extend the current bond, which would be used to renovate Fitzsimmons Middle School and move Deer Creek Elementary to that location. That move would then allow the Deer Creek campus to be sold.
“The selling of the Deer Creek Campus is good for the long-term health of the district,” explained Schmidt.
The current project of moving Deer Creek Preschool to the administration building will cost $1.7 million and should be completed by fall of 2024.
The new electric signs are now in place. The district will allow community-related events to be posted on the signs.
80421 Day Celebration
Shiffen explained this year’s 80421 Day plans. The original 80421 Day was a party theme celebrated on 8-04-21 that coincided with the Bailey zip code of 80421.
This year, the celebration will take place from Aug. 4-21. Merchants at 16 locations will have prize bags with prize cards at each of their locations. The prizes may be for a different business in an effort to “cross-pollinate,” encouraging shoppers to explore new businesses.
Business Updates
Chamber members present at the meeting gave updates on their businesses.
