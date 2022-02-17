The seemingly infinite expanses of South Park and the stunning natural beauty within its broad boundaries have an uncanny knack for inspiring the soul, captivating the imagination and igniting a uniquely liberating sense of boundless personal freedom. ln all of its sun and wind-swept splendor, it is visually stimulating to the point of distraction, and its countless faces are continually evolving, always keeping me interested and entertained. For some, like myself, the novelty of South Park’s aura never seems to wane. Saturday, Feb. 12, was no exception. As usual, I could not resist stopping to pull out the camera on my way to, and from, the Regional Wrestling Tournament in Buena Vista. All too often, the awe-inspiring sights I witness while traveling throughout the area are virtually impossible to capture with a camera and rarely do justice to the sprawling, panoramic scenes a place like South Park has to offer. The best anyone with a camera can hope for, I suppose, is to capture just a portion, or a small representation of the natural beauty as it is perceived first-hand by the naked eye. Even so, it is a challenging and addictive pursuit to give it my “best shot.” (Photos by Kelly R. Kirkpatrick/The Flume)

