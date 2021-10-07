The South Park Burros will be kicking off Homecoming Weekend with a parade Oct. 28 at 2:30 p.m. The parade will begin on Hathaway Street in front of the school and will travel over Highway 9 to Front Street before taking a right turn on Sixth Street and concluding at the Burros football stadium, where a community-wide pep rally will follow.
The homecoming parade will include all SPHS students, walking and riding on floats/trailers.
“We would like to invite our community to join us for the weekend celebration,” said SPHS Principal Kevin Sellers. “If you are interested in having an entry in the parade, please contact the high school main office by October 18. We would also like to encourage all of our local businesses to show their South Park Burro Pride by posting signs and decorating the front and inside of the buildings in Burro Green and Gold.”
The Burros will be hosting Lyons High School on the gridiron Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. The homecoming dance will begin for students at 6 p.m., and a community-wide homecoming bon will get cracking at 8:30 p.m. at the North-West Fire Protection District.
Sellers, who will be experiencing his first homecoming as SPHS Principal, is looking forward to an eventful weekend and hoping the community will turn out in large numbers to support their Burros in a variety of spirit-building activities.
“Community involvement at these sorts of events is so essential,” Sellers said. “If we want our district to be a source of pride for the community, then it is imparative that the community show its support for the kids at homecoming and other important events. So we are hoping for big crowds at homecoming-related events on the weekend of Oct. 28.
Middle School students and parents should mark their calendars for the Middle School Halloween/Homecoming Dance slated for Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.