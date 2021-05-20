The Colorado Division of Insurance passed a regulation to protect Medicare Supplement policyholders with Plans F, C, and high-deductible F from higher rate increases that are anticipated since these plans are no longer available to new Medicare enrollees. Around 200,000 beneficiaries in Colorado are positively impacted by this regulation, as long as they actively choose to change to G, D, or high-deductible G, respectively.
Not only are future rate increases expected to be lower on the new plans, people are also seeing a reduction in current premiums. According to several agents who have been helping people with their changes since last fall, new premiums average $80 less each month once they change plans.
This are two contributing factors. Beneficiaries are able to shop all of the health plans again and the companies must accept them regardless of health conditions. Secondly, G, D, and high-deductible G still allow folks new to Medicare to join the plans. The lower claims of the younger population offset the higher claims of the older population, which keeps premiums down.
From an F to a G or a C to a D, the only difference is that the new plans do require people to pay the Medicare Part B deductible each year ($203 in 2021). Plus, if you’ve already seen the doctor this year, most likely that deductible has already been satisfied under your current supplement plan, which means you won’t have to pay a deductible until 2022.
Sadly, few people know about this one-time opportunity to change, which ends June 30, 2021. Everyone who is eligible needs to know that this is an option that will likely save them a lot of money both now and down the road. The Colorado Gerontological Society is advising that beneficiaries consider changing to avoid paying higher premiums. For more information, contact CGS at 303-333-3482 or visit www.senioranswers.org.
