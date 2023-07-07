The Florissant Grange, along with the International Western Music Association Colorado Chapter, held its first annual Talent Roundup June 24. There were 13 contestants from across Colorado. Competitors came from Lamar, Estes Park, Boulder, Timnath, Bailey, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Redwing, Carbondale and Steamboat Springs. Six contestants were chapter members.
There were 75 people in the audience, entertained by some very talented individuals.
Local contestants were Jill Smith (storyteller) from Lake George, James Michael (Berg) (vocals/guitar) from Cripple Creek and Luciano Vargas (vocals/guitar) from Cripple Creek.
When the final tally was complete, the winners were:
First Place: Steve Jones, who performed his original western song while playing guitar. Steve was awarded $150 in cash and a custom-made western trophy buckle.
Second Place: Vic Anderson, who performed an original western song which included outstanding yodeling and whistling. He was awarded $100 in cash.
Third Place: Beverly Gray Russell, who played two western songs, “They Call the Wind Maria” and “Wayward Wind,” on the saw. She was awarded $50 in cash.
“Upon a whim, I created the Talent Roundup and presented it to my fellow IWMA Colorado Chapter Officers and Advisors. I am very pleased with how well the event turned out. Lots of people came to enjoy free Western entertainment and enjoy talented contestants that traveled from all over the state of Colorado to compete,” said Susie Knight, IWMA-CO Secretary/Treasurer, and creator/coordinator for the Talent Roundup.
“We are already thinking about next year. The Florissant Grange has taken us under their wing for many years. They are family, and I’m so grateful for their support in our mission to spread awareness of Western music and cowboy poetry to audiences all over the state of Colorado.”
“Susie Knight and the IWMA have been blessing our Grange Hall with music and entertainment for many years. We always look forward to the shows and this year was, without a doubt, the best yet,” said Renee Caldwell, Events Coordinator for the Grange. “So many talented Western artists told stories, recited original poetry, and sung wonderful Western music, and one even played a saw. It was a great show full of very talented people from all over Colorado.”
All three winners are members of the IWMA-CO Chapter. To learn more about the IWMA, visit www.iwesternmusic.org.
