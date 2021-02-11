Winter is not for the faint of heart or those with summer ties in Park County. It’s always important to be prepared for emergencies, and extra precautions need to be made when caring for a wee little one, people with special needs or the frail elderly.
Hartsel’s Carson Fickle, almost six months old, is experiencing his first South Park winter. Shannon and Nathan Fickle, Carson’s parents, say they are extra prepared in the winter.
“We always carry a snow shovel, extra blankets, and have good snow tires on the truck,” said Nathan Fickle.
In addition, the family has extra baby food, diapers, wipes, propane, firewood stacked inside and reliable telephone service.
Baby Carson has lots of his favorite baby food (apples and bananas) and an extra warm winter onesie, which he sometimes wears to work at the Badger Basin Country Store in Hartsel.
Work? Carson accompanies his parents at the cash register, where his main duties appear to be making gurgling noises and big smiles at customers.
The Park County Emergency Preparedness Guide recommends the following additional preparations for potential emergencies:
“Compile and maintain a list of medications, allergies, special equipment, names and numbers of doctors, pharmacists, family members and emergency phone numbers (police, fire and ambulance). Keep one copy of this list with you at all times and one copy on the fridge or near the phone. Also, consider giving a copy to another family member, friend or neighbor.
Include a spare pair of eyeglasses and extra medication in your emergency supplies, which should be kept at your bedside.
Wear medical alert tags or bracelets to identify a disability or medical condition.
Store extra batteries for hearing aids, wheelchairs and other battery-powered assistive devices with emergency supplies.
Store pet food, pet carrier, pet medications, and a leash with emergency supplies.
Keep walking aids nearby.
Post your house address, phone number and directions to your house near the phone to aid in your instruction to emergency personnel.
Have a battery-operated portable radio for news and alerts.
Prepare to be self-sufficient for at least three days with an emergency supply kit that includes water, any special dietary items, sanitary aids, cooking and eating utensils, flashlight, batteries, radio, blankets, prescription drugs, a change of clothing and a well-stocked first aid kit.”
Stay tuned for more tips in the future from Baby Carson reporting from Hartsel’s Badger Basin Country Store, as well as information from the Park County Emergency Preparedness Guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.