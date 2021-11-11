The Town of Fairplay has seen some changes such as home prices, new businesses, and business expansion.
Other items in Fairplay have remained constant, such as its 9,953 ft. altitude above sea level, and the long-running Burro Races.
Here is a snapshot of Fairplay’s growth over the past couple years.
Building Growth
“There have been 12 new brick and mortar/trailer businesses opened in 2020 and 2021,” Kim Wittbrodt, treasurer for the Town of Fairplay, said. “We lost one business during COVID. One other closed for personal health reasons.”
“The second strip center in the Rocky Top Plaza was built and opened sinesses this year, including Yummies food stand and the Synchronicity Thrift Shop to name a few. The Eagle Rock Ranch also opened a store front in Fairplay.
The Mountain Essentials retail store expanded into a larger building on Front Street in 2021 and the Snitching Lady Distillery also moved to a larger space within the past couple years.
The town enjoyed the storefront of the Sweet Bakes Pantry for a short while, but the store closed after a few months.
“One four unit apartment was built in 2018,” Wittbrodt said. “One residence was built in 2017 and one in 2018. One in 2020 is not completed yet.”
Sales tax
Sales tax rates have remained constant for many years in Fairplay, but sales tax revenue continues to climb on an annual basis.
“The sales tax rate for the Town of Fairplay is four percent,” Wittbrodt said. “That has not changed in a long time. The amount collected is 8.9 percent.”
Wittbrodt shared this data:
Sales tax revenue to date (Jan.-Oct) for the last three years: 2019, $819,330; 2020, $1,097,269; and 2021, $1,363,725”
Park County tax revenue
In 2020, sales tax revenues, including interest, were $1,905,753, an increase of $456,255 compared to the prior year, per the Park County Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The county receives revenue from a variety of sources, including grants and most recently funds to help with COVID-19 related expenses.
“Total revenues in 2020 were 3.6 percent higher compared to the prior year,” per the Park County Annual Report for 2020.
“This increase is mostly attributable to charges for services, grants for operating and capital projects, and taxes offset by a decrease in interest and other revenue and gain on disposal of assets,” the report stated.
Home values and sales in Park County
Both the number of homes sold, and the prices for which they sell continues to climb in Park County.
The assessor’s records show that 917 homes sold in 2020 and 675 to Oct. 1, 2021,” Monica Jones, Park County assessor, said.
“The Median sales price for 2020 (Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020) was $405,000,” Jones said. “For 2020 (Jan. 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2021) median sales price is $490,000, a 21% jump,” Jones said. “Average Sale Price for 2020 for the same dates is $431,056 and for 2021 average sales price is $537,731, a 25% jump. 2021 sales are still in process of being confirmed, so 2021 figures could change slightly.”
Monthly sales counts are similar or down slightly from 2020 with the exception of April through June which were higher in 2021,” Jones said. “The 2020 sale prices are up 27% from the Assessor’s value and for 2021 sale prices are up 36% from the Assessor’s value as of the June 30, 2020 assessment date.”
