The Guffey Community Center is once again open to the public after two closures of several months, each in 2020, although an access code is necessary for entry. Access code forms can be found in the flyer of the building and cost $15 per year, renewable yearly.
Required are masks, six-foot social distancing, wiping surfaces used before leaving with a sanitizer and no more that 15 people at a time in the building.
The Community Center has a racquetball court with a basketball hoop at one end, and can also be used for wallyball, like volleyball but using the walls for playing. There is a weight room with a weight machine, free weights and stair climber available. In the main room there is a treadmill, hockey game and pool table which can be converted into a pingpong table. There is also a small kitchen with a refrigerator, stove and microwave.
The community building is an authorized Park County evacuation center in times of an emergency or disaster. There are cots and bedding, meals ready-to-eat and water available for 25 people.
The Guffey Community Association was started in October 1979, when the group got their articles of incorporation and non-profit status from the state. The group’s stated purpose is listed as “civic betterment.”
In the 1980s, the GCA got the Guffey community together, and with grants, donations and volunteer labor, built the Community Center. Local resident Scott Weedon donated his contractor skills, locals donated their time to help build the building and labor crew #10, 10 men from the Buena Vista Correctional Facility, helped with the building construction. When the recreation center was finished, the GCA gave the building to Park County.
The GCA oversees the building, doing minor maintenance, including cleaning, and the county takes care of larger maintenance projects, paying for utilities and propane.
Over the years, GCA has hosted many community events, speakers, informative meetings and get-togethers. Currently, GCA mainly looks after the building.
Most recently, the county gave GCA a generator for the building in case of power outages during an emergency when the building houses evacuees. By a unanimous vote, the GCA board of directors voted to name the generator the “Bill Betz Memorial Generator” at their last meeting, March 1.
Betz, a past association president for many years, died suddenly last fall of complications of colon cancer. The community will miss him. While he was association president, Betz constantly badgered the county to make necessary building repairs, to purchase a new refrigerator when the ancient one failed, and to install a stove in the kitchen.
Betz repeatedly asked the county for a generator for the building saying, what good is an evacuation center if the power goes out during an emergency without a backup generator? Finally, the community building has a generator,. thanks to Betz.
Other GCA meeting topics included a discussion about the future of Guffey Shares, an electronic Guffey news and information email site. The GCA also has www.guffeynews.com website.
GCA has 35 active access codes, and now, with the building open once again, one can apply for a code. Forms are available in the foyer of the building or on the website.
People with a code need only to renew it by sending $15 to GCA at P.O. Box 111, Guffey, 80820.
