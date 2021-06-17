Get your bikes, wagons costumes and noisemakers ready. After a three-year hiatus, the children of Bailey and surrounds will once again gather to celebrate the opening of Bailey Day 2021.
This year all will assemble at the Post Office parking area, starting at 9:15 a.m. Parents can park on nearby streets. We’ll pass out free balloons and kazoos, discuss etiquette, then cross U.S. Highway 285 with an escort, and march down Main Street, greeting all the vendors as we spread joy and hilarity through the Bailey Day opening activities.
At the sound stage, the parade will halt for the Star Spangled Banner and any opening announcements, then proceed back up Main Street, backwards if possible, and meet our handlers at the Conoco station.
Parents are welcome to accompany their kids. Kids are encouraged to decorate bikes, wagons, wheelbarrows, whatever, and please, wear costumes and masks. One year the Logan family created a three-part float.
It’s been many years since the parade has stopped traffic on Highway 285. The Bailey Day Children’s Parade is one of the last totally spontaneous events in our community. Just show up and have fun.
