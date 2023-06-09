Lake George Fire Protection District responded to a wildland fire at County Road 403 and Alpine Meadows Lane at 10:52 a.m. March 30.   The 403 Fire burned 1,518 acres and caused evacuations of several residents. No structures were lost. 

According to reports, Laura Edwards placed her fire ashes out beside her house, and with the high winds, the fire ignited. According to Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, after consulting with the District Attorney, no charges were filed.

