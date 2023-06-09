Lake George Fire Protection District responded to a wildland fire at County Road 403 and Alpine Meadows Lane at 10:52 a.m. March 30. The 403 Fire burned 1,518 acres and caused evacuations of several residents. No structures were lost.
According to reports, Laura Edwards placed her fire ashes out beside her house, and with the high winds, the fire ignited. According to Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, after consulting with the District Attorney, no charges were filed.
The Badger Creek Fire near Hartsel was dispatched to Hartsel Fire Protection District at noon April 12. The fire was 100% contained by 8:30 p.m. There were 57 acres burned with the cause determined to be Robert Heneghan, who used a fire torch to burn some weeds on his property. Heneghan was issued a summons and charged with Arson in the Fourth Degree, a felony. No court date has been set. According to reports, an older truck was destroyed and one firefighter had superficial injuries from a burn.
According to Sheriff McGraw, Heneghan intentionally started the fire, but Edward’s actions were not intentional.
