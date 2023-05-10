Partners

New partners in the Guffey Bakery and Gather ‘N Grow, Stacy Kitzman on the left and Dana Peters on the right.  

 (Photo by Flip Boettcher/The Flume)

Dana Peters and Stacy Kitzman became official partners in the Guffey Bakery on May 1.  Peters and Kitzman have also founded the non-profit, Gather ‘N Grow.

“In conjunction with the Guffey Community Charter School’s growing project, Gather ‘N Grow will be developing a Guffey community garden behind the Bakery to feed the community,” said Peters. 

