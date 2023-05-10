Dana Peters and Stacy Kitzman became official partners in the Guffey Bakery on May 1. Peters and Kitzman have also founded the non-profit, Gather ‘N Grow.
“In conjunction with the Guffey Community Charter School’s growing project, Gather ‘N Grow will be developing a Guffey community garden behind the Bakery to feed the community,” said Peters.
“The purpose of Gather ‘N Grow is to gather the community together and grow healthy, sustainable food,” said Kitzman.
Gather ‘N Grow is starting this year with a test garden directly behind the Bakery. This garden will have many separate, small gardens, with all kinds of herbs, including tea, cooking and medicinal herbs; flowers, veggies, fruits and berries.
There will be a fairy garden, with the help of the school students, that will have fairy houses and flowers to attract pollinators and insects, with a bird feeder in the center.
“There are plans for an orchard as well, which will start with five apple trees that have been especially developed to be suitable at high altitudes,” said Kitzman. “The trees will be donated as part of a project to see how they do at altitude, and Gather ‘N Grow will keep records and make reports on their progress.”
Of course, there will be bee- hives just behind the existing greenhouse, which is a warm- weather greenhouse.
On the north side of the bakery, facing the school, will be the chickens and a donated trailer, which will be decorated and insulated for year-round growing.
“Plans for next year are to develop the 40-foot by 120- foot community garden. This garden will be located on the east side of Freshwater Creek and the pond behind the bakery. The garden will have fully amended soil – ½ native soil plus mushroom compost and chicken poop; also good is alpaca, rabbit and sheep manure,” said Kitzman. “There will also be ten-foot fencing around the area with wire mesh underneath each raised bed. There will be an earthship style greenhouse on the south end of the garden with a picnic area, which will be shaded by the aspen trees growing there.”
“This community garden will be for community members who want to participate in growing their separate raised-bed plots and to provide fresh garden items to the community,” said Peters.
“This is quite an ambitious project, and a lot will depend on funds, funding and donations,” said Kitzman, who has already applied for a grant.
Then, of course, many volunteers will be needed to move rocks, and to cut posts for fencing. There is a source for posts, but 19 are needed. Volunteers will be needed to put up the fencing, move dirt, level the plot, work in the garden and help plan this project.
“Gather ‘N Grow, along with the Guffey Gardening Group (GGG), plan to provide education and support for students and other gardeners throughout the year,” said Peters.
All are welcome to join the GGG, which meets once a month, but also goes on field trips. The group is planning a Trivia night and potluck dinner on May 24, and will be going on a field trip June 4 to Desert Canyon Farms in Canon City for a class on edible flowers given by farm owner Tammy Hartung.
With the price of everything going up it will be great to have a community garden.
