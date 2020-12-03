Reported by The Denver Post, on www.denverpost.com, Dec. 1, 2020: Several funeral homes and crematories owned by the Lake County coroner, Shannon Kent, have been shut down and will cease operations in Colorado, according to state order issued on Monday. Runyan-Kent Mortuary in Fairplayis one of the mortuaries shut down. See the Dec. 11 edition of The Flume for more information.
