DENVER- The GOCO board awarded two grants totaling $449,061 for two projects in Park County. The Town of Alma, in partnership with the Alma Foundation, received a $320,000 grant for two land conservation projects that will prevent development and enhance recreation opportunities. In addition, Mountain Area Land Trust (MALT) received a $129,061 grant to hire a full-time stewardship director to mitigate the impacts of increased recreation on the land trust’s properties and enhance its relationships with the Park County community.
Both grants are part of GOCO’s Resilient Communities program, which helps grantee partners advance outdoor recreation, stewardship and land protection work. Funded projects respond to one-time, immediate needs or opportunities that have emerged in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic all within the context of GOCO’s five program values: resource conservation, outdoor stewardship, community vitality, equitable access, and youth connections to the outdoors.
The Town of Alma will use its GOCO funding to purchase two parcels of land: one 80-acre parcel in Buckskin Gulch and another 1.1-acre parcel adjacent to Alma Town Park. The Buckskin Gulch property encompasses Buckskin Creek, which is the main source of water for the Alma community. It also borders Pike National Forest and is near Mt. Lincoln, Mt. Democrat, and Mt. Bross, three popular fourteeners. Conserving the property will allow the Town to expand access to the forest, protect its water, preserve wildlife habitat, and manage recreational use.
The parcel located next to Alma Town Park has been used by the community for years with permission from the landowner and was recently listed for sale. Purchasing the property will allow the Town to install a permanent skate park and provide space for the annual Festival in the Clouds. Previously, the parcel was used for both purposes, limiting the usability of the skate park features since ramps cannot be fully bolted down. Expanding the park will also provide more space for the increased crowds Alma has seen since the pandemic began.
Elsewhere in Park County, MALT will hire a full-time stewardship director to address the impacts of increased recreation at Pennsylvania Mountain Natural Area and Sacramento Creek Ranch (SCR). Both preserves have seen a spike in visitation since the pandemic began.
