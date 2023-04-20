Susan Walton, Director of Park County Human Services, began working in the county March, 2014. In her position, Walton oversees child and adult protection, prevention, foster care, adoption as well as self-sufficiency programs such as Medicare, food stamps, child care assistance (CCCAP), temporary assistance for needy families (TANFF), child support services, work force support, old age pension, developmental disabilities, long-term care and veterans’ services. Her office also oversees temporary shelter during an evacuation.

“In Colorado, Human Services is state administered and county run,” explained Walton. “The state provides training, resources and a language mine for interpretation for non-English speaking families.”

