Susan Walton, Director of Park County Human Services, began working in the county March, 2014. In her position, Walton oversees child and adult protection, prevention, foster care, adoption as well as self-sufficiency programs such as Medicare, food stamps, child care assistance (CCCAP), temporary assistance for needy families (TANFF), child support services, work force support, old age pension, developmental disabilities, long-term care and veterans’ services. Her office also oversees temporary shelter during an evacuation.
“In Colorado, Human Services is state administered and county run,” explained Walton. “The state provides training, resources and a language mine for interpretation for non-English speaking families.”
Walton brings her education, with a master’s degree in social work from the University of Denver, to her job. She also brings her vast experience. Walton began working in the field of social work in 1995. She first worked as a Child Protection Case Worker in Boulder County before moving to Elbert County as a County Director, then to Jefferson County.
“The hardest part about the job is that our agency can’t control the flow of work,” said Walton. “We can’t control the influx of cases, and it becomes very hard to control the secondary trauma for the people who do this job and support them with work and life balance.”
Another difficulty for Walton is finding the resources families need if they do not qualify for programs.
“The best part of the job is seeing families get stronger and more resilient,” stated Walton. “The very best parent on their worst day could come to our attention.”
When Walton is not at work, she and her husband enjoy hiking with their two dogs and spending time at their cabin. The Waltons also enjoy traveling and cooking together.
This incredible person and her staff do an amazing, often thankless and difficult job for the people of Park County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.