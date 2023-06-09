Home loans can be daunting in today’s world of interest rates and down-payment requirements. There are programs for rural areas that can help people build, buy or repair their current home.
Armando Valdez, Acting Single Family Housing Program Director for Colorado, has good news for Park County residents. There are programs for rural areas that can help people build, buy or repair their current home.
A very popular program is the Single Family Housing Direct Loan Program. This rural United States Department of Agriculture program actually provides low-interest loans at four percent with no down payment. “Rural” for this program is defined as a population of under 35,000.
“The USDA directly provides 100% financing with no down payment for those eligible,” Valdez said, “You can’t make too little or too much.”
Valdez continued, “A household income could be up to $90,000 a year and qualify for a home loan of up to $630,200 and the current loan rate is four percent.
“The loan can also be applied to prefabricated homes, manufactured homes and tiny homes. The tiny homes must meet certain criteria, such as being set on a permanent foundation. Mobile homes can also qualify, but may have a few additional requirements, such as needing a new title.”
All homes need to meet the current county building codes.
“A number of factors are considered when determining an applicant’s eligibility for Single Family Direct Home Loans,” per the Rural USDA website (www.rd.usda.gov). “At a minimum, applicants interested in obtaining a direct loan must have an adjusted income that is at or below the applicable low-income limit for the area where they wish to buy a house and they must demonstrate a willingness and ability to repay debt.”
In addition, the website offers the following criteria:
Be without decent, safe and sanitary housing.
Be unable to obtain a loan from other resources on terms and conditions that can reasonably be expected to meet.
Agree to occupy the property as your primary residence.
Have the legal capacity to incur a loan obligation.
Meet citizenship or eligible noncitizen requirements.
Not be suspended or debarred from participation in federal programs.”
Properties financed with direct loan funds must:
Not have market value in excess of the applicable area loan limit.
Not be designed for income producing activities.
Borrowers are required to repay all or a portion of the payment subsidy received over the life of the loan when the title to the property transfers or the borrower is no longer living in the dwelling.”
Another option is a program that is for homeowners who need assistance to repair their home for health or safety
“This program provides up to $40,000 for repairs at a fixed loan rate of one percent,” Valdez said. “In addition, if someone is 62 years or older, they may qualify for a $10,000 grant which does not need to be repaid, for health and safety needs such as a new roof, safety bars or septic system.”
“USDA Rural Development’s Section 502 Direct Loan Program provides a path to homeownership for low- and very-low-income families living in rural areas, and families who truly have no other way to make affordable homeownership a reality,” per the rural USDA website, “Providing these affordable homeownership opportunities promotes prosperity, which in turn creates thriving communities and improves the quality of life in rural areas.”
“I have worked with buyers who have used this product, and I absolutely love it,” Adrienne Wilson, owner, broker, and realtor of Winterwood Real Estate said. “It’s a great option for first-time home buyers as well.”
Realtor Amy Caniglia has also had buyers in the past who successfully used this program.
“Only about one in ten of our buyers is a full time resident, so we don’t have a lot of buyers using the USDA program as most are second-home buyers,” Kevin Copeland, broker and owner of Jefferson Real Estate, said.
“This program is perfect, and intended, for first-time home buyers,” said Valdez.
More information can be found at the website rd.usda.gov.
