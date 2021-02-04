In her 13 years in the skin care profession, Kelly Greenlee is determined to carry on safely through the COVID restrictions, offering folks in the Fairplay area an extensive line of skin care programs at the Fairplay Therapy Center on Front Street. Just over a year ago, she opened Fairplay’s first skin care business, Age Well.
A licensed esthetician, Greenlee has worked at the prestigious Wrinkle In Time in Vail, and since 2007 has brought esthetic programs to spas throughout Summit County.
“I’ve gravitated towards medical esthetics because I can make a visible difference, correcting concerns such as sun damage and redness, and provide results people could not achieve on their own,” she explained. “And I also enjoy helping people relax with a customized facial that includes a hand, neck and scalp massage.”
For the past decade, Greenlee has focused on medical grade esthetics such as chemical peels and IPL (Intense Pulse Light) photo-rejuvenation to address issues such as age and sun spots, scarring, fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation issues, rosacea, enlarged pores and retexturizing. Greenlee is enthusiastic and knowledgeable about her profession. She continues to advance her skill with ongoing continuing education to stay abreast the latest skin rejuvenation advancements.
Greenlee also offers permanent IPL hair removal, waxing, and lash and brow tinting. See her website for more information: www.agewellskincare.com She welcomes your inquiries and offers a complimentary 15-minute consultation to discuss your needs: 970-333-1084. Her business is open Monday and Tuesday in Fairplay. She also has an office in Breckenridge.
