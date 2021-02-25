Bailey, Colo. – A unique opportunity for local residents to grow their own food is coming this summer to the town of Bailey. Those interested may now sign up for a free community garden plot for themselves and their whole family to enjoy.
Within plots, gardeners can plant, grow and harvest any fresh fruits and vegetables of their choosing, cutting down on grocery bills and promoting healthy eating in the process, while also providing a fun activity that families, friends or individuals can enjoy outdoors.
Bailey’s brand-new community garden will be located at 83 Main Street, at the Bailey Community Center.
This new garden, named the CSU Extension Community Garden, is a partnership between CSU Extension and Park County Government. There are five 4-foot by 8-foot plots available at the CSU Extension Garden for the summer. We are asking that participants donate 5% of the produce grown to a local food bank or similar organization in our local community.
New community gardener registration is now open. To reserve a plot, you must fill out the required paperwork, found at park.extension.colostate.edu. Registration is first-come, first-served.
If you’re new to gardening or want to learn more, we will be offering classes with our new Master Gardeners soon. Please keep an eye on the website for upcoming dates.
The Community Gardens Programs goal is to provide garden space, education and logistical assistance to Park County residents to facilitate their access to affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate food.
For questions and more information, please contact the Park County Extension Office and reference the Bailey Community Garden, at 719-836-4296 or bgarnett@parkco.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.