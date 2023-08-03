Park County Coroner David Kintz has won the Medical Legal Officer of the Year Award from the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners (IACME).
The 100-year-old, 2,000-member IACME provides educational seminars for the “purpose of assisting coroners and medical examiners and other forensic specialists in the performance of their duties.”
Their mission statement reads, “Dedicated to the promotion of the excellence in medicolegal death investigation through collaboration, education and accreditation.”
Kintz has been the Park County Coroner for 13 years.When he arrived at his job, the coroner had an office shared with deputies, limited equipment and old vehicles.Kintz worked to bring the office up to national standards to better serve the citizens of Park County with accreditation through IACME. He first achieved that accreditation in 2015 when the coroner’s office became the smallest in the world to achieve accreditation.
Accreditation with IACME must be completed every five years. Kintz has maintained accreditation successfully.
Accreditation assists the coroner’s office in both civil and criminal court cases, serving the community better. The accreditation also helps the office secure grant funding. Park County has been awarded grant money to purchase digital equipment including a crime scene scanner, as well as scholarships for training seminars.
Kintz serves IACME on the Executive Committee, Board of Directors, Chair of the Finance Committee and on the Conference and Training Committee. Kintz took eight people to the recent training seminar in Las Vegas after receiving a federal grant scholarship. Four of those attending serve on the county Care Team and four are investigators.
Care Teams are called many names throughout the United States, with some being named Grief Support Teams, Survivor Support Teams and many other names.Kintz is working towards a national training for teams in family assistance. He feels this is very important to help citizens across the country and in Park County.
The Park County Coroner’s Office has seen a 100% increase in cases since Kintz arrived. “There is not just one reason for the increase; it includes the increase we are seeing in short-term rentals in the county, an older population and an increase in drug use,” said Kintz. “Probably the biggest reason is alcohol-related incidents, including liver disease.”
The award was a surprise for Kintz. “I have to give credit to the Care Team and the community,” said Kintz. “This is nothing I expected. I am speechless and honored.”
