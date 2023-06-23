To step back in time, a visit to South Park City on Front Street in Fairplay is a must. South Park City is an outdoor museum, which is a restoration of a western mining town of the 1800s and depicts the economic and social life of a boom town.

South Park City was the name of the town before it was called Fairplay and Front Street was the main street through town.

