To step back in time, a visit to South Park City on Front Street in Fairplay is a must. South Park City is an outdoor museum, which is a restoration of a western mining town of the 1800s and depicts the economic and social life of a boom town.
South Park City was the name of the town before it was called Fairplay and Front Street was the main street through town.
The idea for South Park City was conceived by Leon Snyder of Colorado Springs in 1957. The South Park Historical Foundation was started and it purchased the property where South Park City is located.
Historic and mining buildings from the county were moved to the site and added to the seven historic buildings already there. Today there are 43 buildings stocked with over 60,000 artifacts, mostly contributed by Park County families, depicting life in those rough and wild times, “When life was risky, fortunes were made or lost overnight and men and women of vision laid the groundwork to Colorado’s future,” reads the brochure.
For Park County library patrons, one can get a free pass for one person for a one day admission to South Park City. The passes were given to the libraries by the museum to help encourage visitors to the museum. So support your local library and the museum.
The museum is offering South Park City after dark tours this year. The dates are June 30, July 7 and 21, Aug. 4 and 18. Fall times are to be arranged. Call the museum for reservations.
Of special interest is South Park City’s Living History Days, held annually the second weekend in August. This year LHD will be held August 12 and 13. All the action and demonstrations will happen from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. both days.
See the past come alive as more that 80 volunteers and history buffs gather at the museum dressed as eccentric characters from the past doing demonstrations and sharing stories. There will be cowboys, live animals, skits and robberies, gold prospectors with panning demonstrations, Faro dealers, train engineers, yarn spinning, pioneer cooking and baking demonstrations, “Old Tyme Photography,” live music and more, according to Allison Zan, South Park City administrator.
Hopefully, the rock building, weighing around 60 tons, which was moved last year from farther east on Front Street will be ready as the jail.
All proceeds go toward the further preservation of the South Park City Museum and all of its buildings and artifacts.
South Park City is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., May 15 – October 15. Contact them at 719-836-2387 or www.southparkcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.